Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 8:38PM MDT until August 20 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 1030 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nutt and Uvas Valley.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.