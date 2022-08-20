Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 9:33AM MDT until August 20 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 1245 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 933 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo, Burro Flats, La Luz and Boles Acres.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.