Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 9:33AM MDT until August 20 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 1245 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 933 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Alamogordo, Burro Flats, La Luz and Boles Acres.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.