Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 9:33 AM

Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 9:33AM MDT until August 20 at 12:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 1245 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 933 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo, Burro Flats, La Luz and Boles Acres.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content