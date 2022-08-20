Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles north of Cornudas, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Dell City, Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.