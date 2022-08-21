Flash Flood Warning issued August 21 at 5:17PM MDT until August 21 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 517 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported NM 9 from mile maker

68 to 86 is closed due to water over the road from heavy rain.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Columbus, Carzalia Valley and Hermanas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.