Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 12:52AM MDT until August 21 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Otero.
* WHEN…Until 400 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1251 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Street flooding will affect access roads around US-70 east of
San Augustin Pass.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
White Sands National Park, White Sands Missile Range
Headquarters, Holloman Air Force Base, East Mesa and Portions
of Jornada Experimental Range.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.