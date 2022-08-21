Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 12:52AM MDT until August 21 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following counties, Dona Ana and Otero.

* WHEN…Until 400 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1251 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Street flooding will affect access roads around US-70 east of

San Augustin Pass.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

White Sands National Park, White Sands Missile Range

Headquarters, Holloman Air Force Base, East Mesa and Portions

of Jornada Experimental Range.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.