Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 2:13PM MDT until August 21 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.