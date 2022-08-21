Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 3:12PM MDT until August 21 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 615 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows

over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.7 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Columbus and Carzalia Valley.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.