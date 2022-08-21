Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 4:57PM MDT until August 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. – Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… mainly rural areas of Northwestern Otero County – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero.

