Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 1:44PM MDT until August 22 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

Northern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Faywood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.