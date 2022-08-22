Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 7:18PM MDT until August 22 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 718 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Public reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso,
Mission Valley, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Fort Bliss, Biggs
Field and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.