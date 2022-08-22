Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 2:37PM MDT until August 22 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant and Luna.

* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nutt and Macho Springs Wind Farm.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.