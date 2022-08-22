Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 2:37PM MDT until August 22 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant and Luna.
* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nutt and Macho Springs Wind Farm.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.