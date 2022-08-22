Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 6:23PM MDT until August 22 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 930 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Fort Bliss,

Biggs Field and Fort Bliss Northeast.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.