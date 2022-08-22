Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 6:44PM MDT until August 22 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 945 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland
Park and Franklin Mountains State Park.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.