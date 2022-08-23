Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 12:57PM MDT until August 23 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Dona Ana.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or

is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Las Cruces, Mesilla and Northeast Las Cruces.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.