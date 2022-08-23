Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 3:00PM MDT until August 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Dona Ana. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dona Ana and East Central

Luna Counties

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.