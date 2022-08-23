Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 3:00PM MDT until August 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Dona Ana. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.
* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Dona Ana and East Central
Luna Counties
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.