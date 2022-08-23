Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 4:03PM MDT until August 23 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
counties, Grant and Luna.
* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Faywood, parts of NM-61 and US 180.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.