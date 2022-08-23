Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 4:41PM MDT until August 23 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New
Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New
Mexico, Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant and Luna.
* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sierra, Southeastern
Grant, North Central Luna Counties, and portions of US-180.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.