Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 5:01PM MDT until August 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra.
* WHEN…Until 700 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arrey, Lake Valley, Derry and Garfield.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.