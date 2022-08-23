Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 5:24PM MDT until August 23 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

counties, Grant and Luna.

* WHEN…Until 830 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Central Grant and Northwestern Luna

Counties

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.