Flood Advisory issued August 24 at 12:06PM MDT until August 24 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Dona Ana and Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 200 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1206 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nutt, Macho Springs Wind Farm and Uvas Valley.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.