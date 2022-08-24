Flood Advisory issued August 24 at 5:10PM MDT until August 24 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Luna.
* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Highway 9 is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hermanas and Camp Ramsey.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.