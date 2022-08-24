Flood Advisory issued August 24 at 5:13PM MDT until August 24 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Dona Ana. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows

over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Columbus.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.