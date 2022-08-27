Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 1:13PM MDT until August 27 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 113 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. – Some locations that may experience flooding include… Pinon. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero.

