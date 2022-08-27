Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 2:05PM MDT until August 27 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Sierra.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Arrey, Lake Valley, Derry and Garfield.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.