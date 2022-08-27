Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Radium Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Leasburg, Las Cruces, Radium Springs, Dona Ana, NMSU Main Campus,
Mesilla, Fairacres, Picacho, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces, Corralitos,
Fort Selden State Historic Site, Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park and
Leasburg Dam State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 126 and 141.
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 25.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.