Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Radium Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Leasburg, Las Cruces, Radium Springs, Dona Ana, NMSU Main Campus,

Mesilla, Fairacres, Picacho, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces, Corralitos,

Fort Selden State Historic Site, Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park and

Leasburg Dam State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 126 and 141.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 25.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.