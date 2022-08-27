Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 9:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 956 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bent, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Burro Flats.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.