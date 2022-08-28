Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 12:49PM MDT until August 28 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1249 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento, Pinon, Weed and Hay Canyon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.