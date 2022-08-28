Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 3:33PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Alpine, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

