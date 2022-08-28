Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 3:33PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.