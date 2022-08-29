Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 6:53PM MDT until August 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 653 PM MDT /753 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Red Bluff Reservoir and Red Bluff.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Owl Draw, Salt Creek, Red Bluff Draw, Delaware River and Pecos
River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.