Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 2:39PM MDT until August 29 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.