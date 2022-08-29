Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 4:30 PM

Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 4:30PM MDT until August 29 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN…Until 730 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Finlay.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content