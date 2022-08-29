Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 4:36PM CDT until August 29 at 7:45PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves.

* WHEN…Until 745 PM CDT /645 PM MDT/.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 436 PM CDT /336 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Herds Pass Draw, Sandia Creek, Ninemile Draw, Canyon Creek,

Cherry Creek, Toyah Creek and Salt Draw.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kent, Balmorhea, Plateau and Balmorhea Lake.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.