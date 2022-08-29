Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 5:04PM MDT until August 29 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 815 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring

or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southeastern El Paso County

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.