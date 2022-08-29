Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 5:04PM MDT until August 29 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 815 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern El Paso County
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.