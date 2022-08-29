Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 5:19PM MDT until August 29 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and Texas, including the

following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy and Lea. In

Texas, Culberson, Loving and Reeves.

* WHEN…Until 715 PM MDT /815 PM CDT/.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows

over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 519 PM MDT /619 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and

2 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Pecos River, Salt Creek, Delaware River and Red Bluff Draw.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Red Bluff Reservoir and Red Bluff.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.