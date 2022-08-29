Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 29 at 4:40PM MDT until August 29 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 51 and 62. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Tornillo, moving southeast at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

