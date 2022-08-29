Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 29 at 4:40PM MDT until August 29 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Western Hudspeth County in western Texas…
Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 439 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast
of Tornillo, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tornillo and Indian Cliffs Ranch.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 51 and 62.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.