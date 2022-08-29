Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorm in this area. The storms are moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cornudas, Cornudas Mountains and Sunset Ranches.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.