Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorm in this area. The storms are moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cornudas, Cornudas Mountains and Sunset Ranches.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.