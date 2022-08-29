Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 5:54PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 554 PM CDT/454 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 14 miles east of Loving, or 22 miles east of Carlsbad,
moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Eunice, Eunice Airport, Malaga and Red Bluff Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

