Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
West El Paso, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Blowing dust and brief low visibilities are
possible.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa,
Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Westway, Vinton, La Union,
Chamberino, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains
State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico near mile marker 164.
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 21.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.