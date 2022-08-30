Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 7:18PM CDT until August 30 at 10:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
counties, Culberson and Jeff Davis.
* WHEN…Until 1030 PM CDT /930 PM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 718 PM CDT /618 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Herds Pass Draw and Cherry Creek.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kent.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.