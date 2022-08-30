Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southwest of Arrey, moving west at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.