Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 2:25PM MDT until November 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
* WHERE.. Upper Gila River Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres
Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest
Desert/Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra
County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County, Central Tularosa Basin
and the West Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
* WHEN… From 12 PM to 6 PM on Thursday
* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.