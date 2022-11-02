Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 2:25PM MDT until November 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT… Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gust up to 40 mph.

* WHERE.. Upper Gila River Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres

Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest

Desert/Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra

County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County, Central Tularosa Basin

and the West Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet

* WHEN… From 12 PM to 6 PM on Thursday

* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.