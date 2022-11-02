Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 2:25PM MDT until November 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT… Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 55 mph.
* WHERE… Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Lowlands of the
Bootheel- Uplands of the Bootheel-Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500
Feet
* WHEN… From 8 AM to 8 PM on Thursday
* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.