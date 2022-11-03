Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 2:18PM MDT until November 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT… West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 45 mph.

* WHERE.. Upper Gila River Valley, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River
Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range
Foothills, Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County,
Central Tularosa Basin

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

