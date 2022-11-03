Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 3:44AM MDT until November 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley
and Southern Tularosa Basin Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso
County and Eastern/Central El Paso County Counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.