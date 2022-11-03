Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 3:44 AM

Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 3:44AM MDT until November 3 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley
and Southern Tularosa Basin Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso
County and Eastern/Central El Paso County Counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content