Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 3:44AM MDT until November 4 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT… Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 55 mph.
* WHERE.. West Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.