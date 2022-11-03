Wind Advisory issued November 3 at 3:44AM MDT until November 4 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS… Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* WHERE… Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT… Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 55 mph.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.