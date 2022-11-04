Freeze Warning issued November 4 at 11:55PM CDT until November 5 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are
expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.