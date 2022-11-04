Freeze Warning issued November 4 at 2:32PM MDT until November 5 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
* WHERE…Southern portions of Dona Ana county.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.