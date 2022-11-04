High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 2:40AM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for
light low flying aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.