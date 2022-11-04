Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 1:27PM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.