Wind Advisory issued November 4 at 1:27PM CDT until November 4 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Marfa Plateau.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.